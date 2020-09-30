Tazewell County Board of Supervisors offers grant for small businesses

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors is making sure small businesses get all the help they need.

The Tazewell County Small Business Recovery Grant is now open for those looking to apply. The Board of supervisors allocated $250,000 for businesses with 25 employees or less in the area. Small business owners can receive up to $10,000 for expenses created or heightened during the pandemic.

Jake Laney’s parents own The Well Coffee Shop. He said the cost of doing business during the pandemic increased.

“As expected, cleaning costs have grown, even water costs and electricity because we have to stay open longer to clean after and run extra water to make sure that everything is clean and sanitized, to make sure our customers have a healthy experience,” Laney explained.

Applications for the grant are open until October 12, 2020. Interested business owners can apply here.