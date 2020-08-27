Tazewell County classified as high risk area for COVID-19

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County is identified as a high risk area after reporting the largest amount of cases in the county in one day.

In Virginia, an area’s level of risk is ranked on a scale from one to ten. In a report released Tuesday, August 25, 2020 by the Virginia Department Health, Tazewell County ranked 14.

VDH uses different factors to get this number, including available hospital beds and medical personnel. Tazewell County Administrator, Eric Young, said it is partly because 23 students at Bluefield College tested positive for COVID-19 within two days.

“So we were very mindful of that. We watched that number closely, however we do not feel like we have to take any further action to restrict public activity or business activity because it was isolated to Bluefield College and the college has done a very good job of quarantining those who may have been exposed and controlling the spread of those cases,” Young said.

While officials said they are not concerned with Tazewell County as a whole, they now switched their focus to preventing any further cases here at Bluefield College.

“So we knew what was going to happen if this positive test came in. We knew what their action plan was, we were confident that they were able to carry it out,” said Young.

While Young is confident in the college’s ability to contain the cases, he said he is happy to provide help. The county will send the school $38,000 over three weeks to combat the current spread.

Josh Cline, the Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Bluefield College, said he is confident the college will take the necessary steps.

“It’s just about how do we respond, respond responsibly, and keep things contained so that it doesn’t get out hand and I think we’ve done that,” said Cline.