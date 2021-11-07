Tazewell County holds annual Veterans Day parade

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — The annual Tazewell Veterans Day parade was held on Nov. 7 at Tazewell High School in Virginia. The parade held in Tazewell honors veterans from Tazewell County and surrounding areas. But this is not your typical parade.

Due to COVID-19, both participants and spectators were asked to stay in their cars. Community members came out to celebrate and watch the parade. It started at Tazewell High School and ended at the former Ramey car lot on Nov. 7.

Tazewell Mayor Michael Hoops said this event means a lot to both the community and veterans.

“This is a yearly veteran’s day parade. We hold one every year, even during the COVID year we had it because it’s such an important event for the community. People come out as you can see, in droves,” said Hoops.

Organizations including the Southwest Virginia Wall of Fallen Soldiers paid tribute to the fallen from several surrounding counties including Tazewell, Mercer, and McDowell.

One member spoke about what this event meant to him.

“A lot of soldiers didn’t get the honor and respect they deserve so we try to do that for them and other things,” said Michael Perkins, who is a veteran and member of the Southwest Virginia Wall of Fallen Soldiers.

Parade Committee member Alfred Wicks said he loves the support the community has shown him and the other veterans.

“The really good thing about living in Smalltown USA, everybody comes together and that’s what this world needs more of,” said Wicks.