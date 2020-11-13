Tazewell County implements sensory processing classrooms

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County schools are using a different type of classroom this school year.

Every school is equipped with a sensory processing room. The rooms are designed for students with sensory needs or processing disorders.

Lindsey Mullins, Tazewell County Schools Director of Public Relations, said the rooms can be helpful for students with special needs of any kind. While the rooms opened last May, Mullins said the rooms took on an additional purpose this school year.

“It’s definitely helped with the pandemic because it gives those students that might need a break or outlet from the normal routine a place where they can have go to have quiet and kind of destress before they go back to the classroom,” Mullins explained.

Mullins said it is easy to ensure social distancing in these rooms since the purpose of the room is to provide students with a happy place of their own.