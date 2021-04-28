Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office shares bike safety tips

Top Stories Beckley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Following the death of a cyclist Monday night, the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people the dangers of sharing the road.

With warm weather finally here in the two Virginia’s, cyclists are hitting the streets. But cyclists and full size vehicles are no match for each other. Major Harold Heatley said there are several ways to make cyclists easier to see.

“Keep your visibility, don’t try to ride side by side and things like that. Wear reflective clothing, especially for a bicyclist,” said Heatley.

Heatley said even with reflective gear and lights, cycling at night is not recommended. He said more fatalities come from riders being struck and killed while riding at night.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News