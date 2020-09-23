Tazewell County uses CARES Act money to help pay for day care

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — With some students not going back to school in Virginia, parents are struggling.

Some parents are having a hard time balancing taking care of their kids while they are at work. This means more parents may be paying for daycare.

Tazewell County Administrator Eric Young said the United Way of southwest Virginia is partnering with Tazewell County to use money from the CARES Act to help pay for childcare needed because of school closures.

“This is a real challenge for the parents and for the economy because it is really hard to get workers to come back to work if they have to stay home and take care of their children,” Young said.

Licensed child care providers need to apply with the United Way to receive part of the $150,000 allocated from the CARES Act. Licensed child care providers can click here to apply.