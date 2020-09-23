Tazewell Train Station will reopen beginning of October

TAZEWELL, VA — A piece of history will reopen in Tazewell, Va this week.

The Tazewell Train Station underwent several renovation projects starting in 2014. The final restoration project finished last year.

A grand opening was scheduled in the spring, but it was put off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But on September 25, 2020 the train station and visitors center will be open for business.

“Walking into this restored building is like taking a step back in time and being able to look at the history that is depicted on the walls,” said Amanda Hoops, Executive Director of Tazewell Today.

The actual grand opening will be on October 3, 2020. Tazewell Today, the Tazewell Chamber of Commerce, and the Tazewell Historical Society teamed up to put on the grand opening.