BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– One event in Mercer County looks to take people back to the Victorian Era.

Tea on the Veranda is a new, special, one-of-a-kind event. It takes place in a historic home over one hundred years old.

Erin Eller hosts the event under Exclusive Events by Erin LLC. She said she wants people to explore what the Victorian Era was all about.

“We want to just showcase it and show that there’s a history there and Bramwell’s a hidden gem and let people see this past era, something exclusive and different, and be able to experience that time back when they had tea on the veranda,” said Eller.