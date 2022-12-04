BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Resort at Glade Springs put on the eighth annual Tea with Santa dinner and show on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Tea with Santa is a character dining experience where families get to eat a nice dinner, entertained by a Christmas-themed show.

The show features, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, and several original characters: Crispy the comedic Gingerbread Man and Olive the Reindeer.

Ashley Long created the show. She said it is a unique experience you cannot find anywhere else.

“We created this event several years ago with in mind, to be something different in the area,” said Long. “And it’s, it’s just so magical and unique in that its a whole character dining experience. It’s like something you would get, really at like Disney World or some theme park and we bring it right here to the resort.”

To top it all off, the show also featured a dance-along with Santa and the elves, a fun and festival way to spend time together during the holidays.