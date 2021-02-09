Teen Court helps to rehabilitate troubled youth

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — One man in Raleigh county said you are never too young to learn about the legal system.

“I just thought doing some sort of civil service, I thought this sounds interesting,” said Nathan Buchanan, one of the teens at the meeting.

Lee Leftwich is the Teen Court Administrator. He in the 11 years since he brought the program to Beckley, he helped dozens of future lawyers begin their careers.

“This is a prerequisite to becoming a lawyer because you are actually in a very defined court system,” said Leftwich.

Teen Court serves as an alternative form of juvenile justice where a juvenile charged with committing a misdemeanor or small offense is judged by a jury of there peers.

“The only adults in the courtroom is me, the judge which is a lawyer and the parents,” said Leftwich.

The children who volunteer in teen court serve as the lawyers, the clerk, bailiff, and jury.

“When I was in the jury, it really opened my mind to what the jurors go through,” said Savannah Hughes, another teen at the meeting.

Defendants and their parents have the option to have their case go through teen court. If they choose to do so, they will receive punishment, but the charge will not remain on their personal record.

“Well we don’t use the word guilty or not guilty. We use the word that you are accepting responsibility for your actions because it’s not trying to find them innocent or guilty, it’s that you have decided that you wanna come to this peer group for them to decide your fate,” said Leftwich.

Leftwich said the goal of the group is to give these kids a chance at redemption and rehabilitation.

“I didn’t know what to expect, and to see the juvenile justice system be so oriented towards rehabilitation,” said Buchanan.

“Rehabilitation helps, so much happens when you are a kid. So much development happens and if the kids come through, it kinda shows them why breaking the law is bad and what can happen if they break the law,” said Hughes.

Leftwich said juvenile crime saw a decrease throughout the pandemic; but even though they have not had a trial in a while, he still uses each meeting as a chance to teach these kids about being apart of society.

Leftwich said in the decade since bringing the program to Beckley, he had several kids go from being a defendant to getting involved in teen court themselves.

The teen court meets on Tuesdays at 5 p.m. at the Raleigh County Courthouse. Kids from seventh grade to 12th grade are welcome to come.