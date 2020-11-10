Temporary bridge open in McDowell County community

GARY, WV (WVNS) — Problems related to a damaged bridge in McDowell County may finally be close to a solution.

Those who live in the Miracle Mountain area of Gary had to live without easy access to and from their homes for three years. S.P “Pat” McKinney, the chief of police in Gary, said a bridge covered in potholes served as the only way in and out of the area. He said construction on a new bridge began in 2017.

“We’ve been three years getting this bridge replaced we are standing on right now,” McKinney said.

For a time there was a temporary bridge, but it was quickly shut down. The temporary bridge was built on top of the frame of the damaged bridge, but due to complications with the nearby train tracks, it was shut down. McKinney said with the new bridge close to completion, a new temporary bridge is now open for commuters.

“This is a very crucial piece of transportation right here,” said McKinney.

McKinney said nearly 150 coal trucks use the bridge to carry a total of 4,000 tons of coal each day. He said all of the area’s ATV trails are on the other side as well, but it is not just the tourism and coal industries using this bridge.

“It’s just crucial for the Gary economy, for the people of Gary to get this bridge replaced and get it back up to full speed,” said McKinney.

McKinney said while he is glad to finally see progress on the project, he hopes the project can be completed as soon as possible for the sake of those impacted.

City leaders said they hope to have the bridge completed by next spring.