Texas company donates thousands to SafeHaven

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A company from Texas donated money to a nonprofit in West Virginia.

Price Gregory International is a pipeline contractor based out of Houston. They donated $5000 to SafeHaven, a nonprofit focused on helping women and children with foster care.

Greg Newcomb a Superintendent with Price Gregory International, said they are treated so well when they work in the area and they wanted to give back to the community.

“My company Price Gregory was interested in giving back to the community here because we have been here working a while and we really appreciated the warm welcome and everything we have received,” Newcomb said.

SafeHaven will put the money towards funding for a future in patient facility in the area.