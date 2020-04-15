Texas Roadhouse hosts drive-thru farmer’s market

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Alisha Patterson and her mother were just a few of the dozens of customers who picked up pre-ordered meat and produce from Texas Roadhouse Beckley location on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

“We got sirloins, ribeyes, NY strips, pork chops and we also got the produce package,” Patterson told 59 News.

The packaged options are part of a farmer’s market initiative created by owner, Tim Carver.

He wanted to help people in the community get fresh foods that are selling out in stores during the COVID-19 pandemic, and provide them enough to feed their entire families at a reasonable cost.

“The produce box is $40 and it’s probably gonna give you more produce than you get for that price at a store,” Carver added.

The produce package comes with four tomatoes, six ears of corn, one red onion, one white onion, six pounds of potatoes, two pounds of squash, two pounds of zucchini, five bananas, one pound of strawberries, a gallon of milk, and a dozen eggs.

There is also a $180 butcher pack, which Carver explained is enough to feed a family of four for five nights. Smaller, more affordable packages are available as well.

Carver said they are only taking orders over the phone so restaurant staff have them ready to be placed in people’s trunks.

“You don’t have to go up and down several isles and put everything in you buggy, and come in contact with a lot of people,” Carver said. “Basically, the only contact we have with you is when we take your payment.”

They did sell out of everything on Wednesday, but their will be another farmer’s market on April 29, 2020. Orders must be placed over the phone prior to that date.

To order and get prices on different cuts of meat, call them at 304-362-5336 during business hours.