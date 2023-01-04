CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The first ever Southern West Virginia-based Outdoor Industry Softlines Textiles Prototyping lab is being developed by $1,500,000 awarded to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, which will be joined by the WV Hive and WVU Institute of Technology. This funding was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

In total, Senator Capito secured $241,135,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations omnibus package.