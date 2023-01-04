CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The first ever Southern West Virginia-based Outdoor Industry Softlines Textiles Prototyping lab is being developed by $1,500,000 awarded to the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, which will be joined by the WV Hive and WVU Institute of Technology. This funding was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) request made by U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
In total, Senator Capito secured $241,135,000 in direct spending measures for initiatives and projects across West Virginia through the Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 appropriations omnibus package.
“With the establishment of the New River Gorge as a National Park and Preserve and the boost in visitors that we have welcomed to the region since the redesignation, there is great potential to fill voids in the outdoor textiles prototyping industry right here in West Virginia. The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, WV Hive, and WV Tech are uniquely positioned to take advantage of this opportunity, and make major investments into our communities. I’m proud to secure this funding that will directly support collaboration that aims to move our state forward and strengthen our business climate.”Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)