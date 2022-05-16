BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Community Action Association has withdrawn its application to place a homeless shelter in Mount Tabor.

RCCAA had asked the Raleigh Zoning Board of Appeals to permit the new shelter on property owned by Beckley Conference of Freewill Baptist. A meeting on the request was planned for Tuesday, May 17.

According to Raleigh Zoning Officer Billy Michael, RCCAA withdrew the application on Monday and the meeting has been cancelled. The current shelter is on S. Eisenhower Drive in Beckley.