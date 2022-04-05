MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Food Truck Frenzy and Festival returns for a third year in Mercer County. There is a new headliner this year.

The Chuck Mathena Center announced this year’s lineup, a throwback to the 90s and early 2000s.

Everclear headlines alongside Fastball and the Nixons. Also playing at the festival is Toothless Ruth, Messer, and Anything But Human.

“Typically in the past, we’ve kind of had those 70s sweet spot rockers that we absolutely love. This year we kind of thought let’s go in a different direction… Dealt with the cards we were given and we are happy where they landed,” said Candace Wilson, the executive director of the Chuck Mathena Center.

Wilson said 7 to 8 food trucks are on board for the event. Tickets are on sale now for fifteen dollars, they are twenty dollars at the gate.

The event is on June 25 and kicks off at noon until 11 at night.