The Greenbrier breaks out the Christmas decorations

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — With just under two weeks to go until Christmas, the Greenbrier’s annual Christmas decorations are on full display.

Director of Public Relations Cam Huffman said there are a few new decorations on display in recent years including a train around the main Christmas tree and a wreath on the front entrance.

He said he hopes people can come out to the Greenbrier to get into the Christmas spirit

“There is so many things to do and experience Christmas here. If you are in a crunch for time, you can just drive through and see the lights, we let people do that, or if you want to come in and go shopping our retail outlets here always have great Christmas items,” said Huffman.

If you are interested in checking out the decorations, you can visit the front gate of the Greenbrier for directions.