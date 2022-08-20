BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — You can not talk about honey without talking about bees.

Insects typically get a bad wrap but they are so important to the world we live in. Did you know the the USDA says 1 in 3 bites of the food we eat has to be pollinated by honey bees? The cotton clothing we wear also has to be pollinated by honey bees. Without honey bees and other insects our forests would not be able to regenerate so it is important to keep that in mind the next time you swat at a bee.

“There is a lot of misconception about bees, that all bees sting if you get near them so we are trying to people there are different types of bees, yellow jackets, hornets, wasps just to name a few and honeybees are the ones that die if they sting. They are not going to sting unless there is a purpose behind it,” said Mark Lilly, President of the Raleigh County Bee Keepers Association.

Lilly said events like the honey festival give him the opportunity to teach visitors how sensitive the environment is and just help the community learn more about the area we live in.