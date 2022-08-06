OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – A movie star signed autographs for fans in Fayette County on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Brian A. Prince, best known for his role as the Fugitive Predator in the movie The Predator, made an appearance at Retro Reset in Oak Hill.

Prince took pictures with fans, signed autographs, and even gave fans some behind-the-scenes secrets about the movie.

Prince also appeared in Black Panther, Captain America: Civil War, and the Walking Dead.

“It’s cool. Very friendly. I love doing local shows like this. Because everyone’s very personable and you get a little time to talk to people,” said Prince.