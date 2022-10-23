HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Sunday, October 23, 2022 was the final day of Hinton Railroad Days.

The event made a triumphant return after a two-year absence. Dozens of vendors, new and old, lined Temple Street.

For many, the return of Railroad Days is a great sight to see.

Kay Payne, a veteran vendor of twenty-plus years, spoke about the event’s return.

“There’s a lot of decorations around town, pumpkins and all kinds of things to decorate up the city and the weather is wonderful,” said Payne. “The train bringing in all of the people, I’ve seen some people that I haven’t seen probably in 25, 30 years that I graduated with that are here.”

Vendors and visitors alike are excited for Railroad Days to pull into the station again in 2023.