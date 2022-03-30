HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Summers County Sheriff’s department wants ideas from the community to raise funds for a narcotics dog.

They need to raise nine thousand dollars for the costs, equipment, and training for a K9. The department posted on its Facebook page asking residents in the community to share unique fundraising ideas.

Chief Deputy Tim Adkins said this dog will help sniff out crime in the area.

“We could’ve very easily made some idea and just put it in place and hope that the community would be a part of it. I think it would be more of a success if the community could come together and kind of plan out what fundraiser they would like to see,” said Adkins.

Adkins said they’ll take the best ideas and create a poll to find out what event they’ll do.