BECKLEY, WV, (WVNS) — West Virginia’s Voter Registration Deadline is next Tuesday, April 19th.

It’s important to register, especially if you have moved to a different address, changed your name, or wish to change your political party.

Raleigh County Chief Elections Officer Tammy Richardson encouraged people to vote early.

“Early votes starts April the 27th here at the courthouse. Come upstairs to the courtroom.. runs through May 7,” said Richardson.

Early voting offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.