Theatre West Virginia office gets new home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) For nine years, Theatre West Virginia searched for a new office and rehearsal space. At an open house on April 2 they got a first look at their new home.

The New Pawpaw tree building in Beckley is now the home of the housing and education center for Theatre West Virginia.

Stephen New, the former Board President for Theatre West Virginia, said the organization has needs and the building needed a purpose.

“We have been sort of wandering from place to place with housing, with a place for rehearsal spaces and my vision my intention was to have this space solve that need for Theatre West Virginia,” said New.

The building is located on North Kanawha Street.

Theatre West Virginia plans to have the building up and running before the summer.