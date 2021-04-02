Theatre West Virginia office gets new home

Top Stories Beckley

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) For nine years, Theatre West Virginia searched for a new office and rehearsal space. At an open house on April 2 they got a first look at their new home.

The New Pawpaw tree building in Beckley is now the home of the housing and education center for Theatre West Virginia.

Stephen New, the former Board President for Theatre West Virginia, said the organization has needs and the building needed a purpose.

“We have been sort of wandering from place to place with housing, with a place for rehearsal spaces and my vision my intention was to have this space solve that need for Theatre West Virginia,” said New.

The building is located on North Kanawha Street.

Theatre West Virginia plans to have the building up and running before the summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News