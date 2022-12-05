BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Theatre West Virginia organized a holiday fundraiser this Thursday, December 5, 2022, with a festive twist.

They put together a “Non-Gala” Gala event in celebration of the holiday season, where instead of Santa, Scrooge himself is set to host the event. The celebration features a dinner feast, holiday music, and even a sweater contest.

Scott Hill, the General Manager for Theatre West Virginia, said this event not only helps to go to a good cause but it is a way to help remember the past year.

“Each holiday season we go out in the community of Theatre West Virginia because we are this community’s theatre really when it comes right down to it…we give this opportunity to come together, celebrate our last year and last year was a DOOZY and get ready for next year,” said Hill.

The event is at The Black Knight in Beckley from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.