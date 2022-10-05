BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Theatre West Virginia is hosting auditions for their yearly performance of A Christmas Carol.

Mr. Scrooge learns a hard lesson when he’s visited by ghosts of Christmas past, Christmas Present, and Christmas Future in this holiday classic.

Theatre West Virginia General Manager Scott Hill said they have plenty of roles still available.

“All the Cratchits are available. There’s ghosts available. Christmas Past, Christmas Present, Christmas Future, there’s all kinds of things like that. And we’re just looking for a good holiday environment so it’s a good time to come out and be a part of it.”

Auditions take place from 5 to 7 in the evening, on October 26th and 27th at the Paw Paw Tree Building on Kanawha Street in Beckley. Performances run from December 15th through the 18th.

Call Theatre West Virginia at 304-992-9085 to reserve time for an audition.