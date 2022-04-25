BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Theatre West Virginia is bringing New York City’s acclaimed Public Theater to Beckley for a one-night-only performance.

The first 400 tickets will be available to any family member who lost loved ones at UBB. Family members may request the tickets at colcountryticketsubb@gmail.com starting today. On April 29th all remaining tickets will be distributed free of charge by local sponsors. You can also request free tickets at theatrewestvirginia.org on a first come first served basis with a limit of two tickets per person.

Theatre West Virginia and Audible Theater will present Coal Country by Jessica Blank and Erik Jenson Monday, May 9th, 2022. The show will be at 7:30 PM at the Woodrow Wilson High School Auditorium. The play is comprised of interviews with family members after the UBB mining disaster that took the lives of 29 miners.

“It’s you know what we’re saying is part tribute, part concert part play. It’s a lot of different things going on, but it’s a memorial to the folks that were perished at UBB. “ Scott Hill, General Manager of Theatre West Virginia

“There’s no way when I heard that this show was on Broadway and that we had a chance to bring it to southern West Virginia to Raleigh County, there wasn’t going to be any way that I wasn’t involved in trying to get this production here put on, in part by Theater West Virginia. “ Stephen P. New, Theatre WV Board Director

​Both Hill and New said the play isn’t for the faint of heart, therefore viewer discretion is advised.