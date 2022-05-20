BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The award-winning team of Danny Boyd and Larry Groce brought another West Virginia-themed musical to the stage, this time for kids.

You can catch “Miss Dirt Turtle’s Garden Club” at Tamarack’s Hulett C. Smith Theater. All of the roles feature Theatre West Virginia Academy actors. The show is honest about the challenges many Mountain State kids face and reminds us of the strength of community.

“I mentioned to Danny that we needed a kids’ show about West Virginia topics and he went right to work and got Larry Grose and this is what happens when two very talented people Larry and Danny get together and produce something for the kids,” said Scott Hill, the manager at Theatre West Virginia.

Nancy Martin directs the musical. Showtimes can be found here.