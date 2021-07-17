Theatre WV showcases Romeo and Juliet

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Theatre WV is debuting a new play July 18, 2021.

For the first time since the ’70s, the company is bringing Shakespeare back to the stage.

They are performing Romeo and Juliet, a classic romantic tragedy, but director Shley Snider said this was not the original intent, and it was supposed to be a romantic comedy.

Snider said after the COVID-19 pandemic they wanted to tap into that positivity and spread love instead of despair.

“It’s been hard and a lot of us have felt lonely and separated from our communities so it is just wonderful to feel a part of a community again,” said Snider.

The revamped Romeo and Juliet runs only July 18 and the July 25. Tickets can be bought online or at the box office.

