BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Local law enforcement officers encourage you to protect your valuables this holiday season.

Lieutenant Jason McDaniel with the Beckley Police Department said thieves target parking lots this time of year, in search of gifts or valuables people left inside their cars.

He said you need to keep gifts or packages out of sight from anyone who might walk past your car.

“The thieves are out there walking parking lots, looking for packages in cars. If you put a three or four hundred dollar KitchenAid mixer in your backseat, all I have to do is pop one window and now I have a three or four hundred dollar KitchenAid mixer,” McDaniel told 59News.

McDaniel recommends keeping a blanket inside your car at all times to cover up anything that could potentially catch the eye of a thief.