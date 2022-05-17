BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As summer vacation rolls around and people start to travel overseas, it is always important to keep safety in mind when in another country.

After working hard all year, most people plan a summer vacation to relax and escape. But, it can be dangerous being a tourist, especially somewhere you have never been.

According to Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA, it is expected to be a busy summer of travel. She advised people to talk to their family or travel group ahead of time about why it is important to stay together.

“If you’re traveling with family, talk to your children about how to stay safe and how to not run off from their parents that they are in a new area,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins said another rule of thumb is to buy secure travel accessories including an RFID blocking wallet and passport holders. She added to use bags with strong, reliable straps, difficult to cut and steal.

Autumn Ingram is a travel agent with Travel with Hope said if you’re going to travel solo, understand exactly where you’re going and have a plan.

“Do your own research of the area you’re going to be at. Whether it’s the resort if you’ve booked excursions make sure you do your research with that so that you yourself have an idea,” Ingram said.

Ingram also noted if you travel to a country where English is not the primary language, learn key phrases like “hospital”, “police”, and “help”.

Another important rule to follow is to not post where you are going on social media. If you do want to post, make sure it is after you’ve already finished. Hawkins said this is important to do make sure your house does not get broken in to.