Those Who Served Museum in Princeton reopens for Memorial Day

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — After remaining closed throughout the pandemic, a museum in Mercer County reopens.

In Princeton, across from the Mercer County Courthouse stands the Those Who Served museum. The museum serves as place to honor those who fought for our country.

Tony Whitlow, the president of the museum, is a veteran. He opened the memorial as a way to house personal stories and mementos from soldiers. It also contains the name of every Mercer County resident who gave their life for their country.

“I don’t want these people to ever be forgotten and as long as I live, I am going to tell their stories, and they won’t be forgotten,” said Whitlow.

The museum opened back up last week, ahead of the holiday. For those interested, find out more information on their website