BECKLEY, (WVNS) — Those across the country work to give back to some of the most caring and important employees during the week.

Nurses became some of the biggest heroes across the country during the last two years as they fought on the frontlines of the battle against COVID-19.

Hope Davis, an ICU nurse at Raleigh General said the last two years were extremely challenging for nurses but she can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“COVID’s been really tough, you know, working in the ICU we’ve seen a lot of deaths,” said Davis “But since then we’re not having a lot of COVID patients now, so it’s getting a lot better. Just hoping we’ll see patients get better and go home.”

Davis said seeing her family members who were also nurses take care of patients motivated her to make a difference in people’s lives by becoming a nurse.