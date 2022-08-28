FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Thousands of people gathered at the Summit Bechtel Reserve to push their boundaries and participate in the 2022 Spartan Race.

From throwing spears to jumping over fire, there is not much the Spartan Race does not put in front of participants.

“We have the West Virginia Trifecta Spartan Race,” said Garfield Griffiths. “Trifecta being its the combination of all three of our distances for our race which is the half marathon, the 10k, and the 5k over 2 days. There’s a lot of people here that are gonna run all three of them.”

For Griffiths, the senior race director, the summit is his favorite location to complete the Spartan race.

“It’s just such a gorgeous venue and it checks all the boxes,” said Griffiths. “It’s got some hills, it’s got some nice flat areas, beautiful trails, parking for a gazillion cars. it checks all the boxes for us and it’s one of our most popular venues.”

But with the many beautiful features, the Summit offers, the obstacles make the Spartan race such a challenge. If you can not complete those challenges, you are penalized with 30 burpees. For Griffiths, neither the challenges nor the beauty of West Virginia is what he loves most about the event. His favorite is meeting people from all walks of life.

“We have a guy called Monty,” Griffiths said. “He’s a second World War Veteran, he’s 94, and he completes our races. we have people who are 400 pounds who are gonna make a change in their life. There’s a friend of mine called Heaven, she started out over 400 pounds 5 or 6 years ago and I think she’s lost about 300 and she’s now a Zumba instructor all because of doing Spartan races. so that’s for me, the best part, seeing the life-changing aspect of it.”