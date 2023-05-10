BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — State Treasurer Riley Moore announced a recent record-breaking firearms auction raised thousands for the Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Moore shared the totals from the unclaimed property firearms auction reached more than $17,400. These funds will now be used to improve safety and law enforcement efforts in the Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s an honor to conduct our annual unclaimed property firearms auction to raise money for the brave men and women across West Virginia who risk their lives to keep our communities safe. This year’s auction raised a record amount of funds that police departments can use to invest in new equipment, facilities and training programs they need to protect and serve our citizens.” WV State Treasurer Riley Moore

Beckley Police Department will receive $11,857.50 and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office will receive $5,571 from the most recent auction that occurred on March 16 in Charleston. The auction raised a record total of more than $141,000 to benefit the 15 law enforcement agencies that participated in the auction. The auction raises funds by selling outdated, unclaimed or old firearms, ammunition and related accessories in police inventory to qualified bidders.

This year’s inventory was the largest bid, approximately 600 firearm lots and 47 accessories and ammunitions lots.