Thousands suffering from “Long COVID” symptoms without answers

BECKLEY WV, (WVNS) – Two months after testing positive, one Beckley woman is still struggling with COVID-19 symptoms. And she’s not the only one.

Jade Legg is a mother, a runner and a nurse. By all accounts, she was not one of the people who would be considered ‘high risk’ when she tested positive for COVID. But for the last two months, she hasn’t been able to do any of those things because of her battle with what doctors are calling Long COVID.

Legg said she felt like she was getting over her symptoms about a week after testing positive, but suddenly they came back worse than ever.

“On a Saturday morning it just hit me again,” said Legg. “And I feel weaker than ever. Like today I haven’t even left the couch. Talking to you right now is a chore, honestly. Like, it’s, it’s awful.”

Legg said she feels helpless because the disease is taking away all the things she loves to do in life.

Mercer County Health Department Interim Director Bonnie Allen, said that as of now, medical professionals have no explanation for what causes Long COVID symptoms to affect some people but not others.

“Everybody is a little different. They don’t really understand why or what the cause is,” said Allen. “As far as treatment I think the only thing they can do is treat the symptoms.”

Allen said because COVID is such a new disease, it may take years of testing to figure out why seemingly healthy people like Jade Legg have such long lasting symptoms. Unfortunately for Legg, that means there’s nothing she can do but rest and hope the symptoms subside.

“You’re full of anxiety because you have so many sensations going on in your body that you’ve never felt before and you don’t know when it’s going to leave,” said Legg.