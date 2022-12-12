UPDATE: MONDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2022 9:03 P.M.: — MAPLE FORK, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh County Dispatch confirms both northbound lanes of Maple Fork Road are open once again. One person was transported to a local hospital. There is no information on the severity of the injuries.

ORIGINAL: MONDAY, DECEMBER 12, 2022 5:59 P.M.: — According to Raleigh Dispatch, a car accident has left both northbound lanes on US 19 near Maple Fork Road closed today, December 12, 2022.

The accident involved three vehicles and has closed both northbound lanes. Injuries are unknown at this time.

JanCare EMS, Bradley Volunteer Fire Department, and West Virginia State Police are on scene. Drivers are advised to take caution as they travel through the area.