Three men caught trespassing at Mercer County Airport

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Employees at the Mercer County Airport cracked down on frequent vandalism and trespassing.

After several “No Trespassing” signs were either stolen or shot at, airport employees told 59News they installed surveillance cameras on new signs.

Earlier this week, Airport Director Clint Ransom said he caught three trespassers on camera minutes after an interview with a 59News photographer.

“What’s kind of ironic, 59 News was onsite at the tower to get some footage on Wednesday, and as soon as the cameraman left, I went to go check some of the camera traps that the airport has, and I stumbled upon some individuals in a truck on airport property stuck in the mud,” Ransom explained.

Ransom immediately called the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies found three firearms and marijuana while searching the suspect’s truck. The three men were charged with trespassing, simple possession, and obstruction of justice.

Ransom stressed the navigational tower is a crucial instrument, and any tampering with the tower could cause a fatal accident.