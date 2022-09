BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Today, September 23, 2022 saw a few new officers join the ranks of the Beckley Police Department.

Today, Chief Bailey welcomed three new officers into the Beckley PD Family. The officers welcomed were Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee, pictured below.

Pictured from left to right, Ptl. Dickens, Ptl. McGinnis and Ptl. Kinnee

Mayor Rappold administered the oath of office to the new officers. The ceremony was attended by family and friends. Members of the Beckley Police Department were also in attendance.