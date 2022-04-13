BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Three local Woodrow Wilson High Schools students signed to play for universities Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

Hayden Johnson and Carson Eckley are two soccer players at Woodrow Wilson and Rachel Ring is a cheerleader with the Flying Eagles.

Johnson signed to play soccer with Shephard University.

“I got to practice with the team a couple of months ago, the team is a little weak in the midfield and myself on the midfield player so I think I’m going to bring a lot of speed to the midfield for them,” said Johnson.

Eckley signed on with West Virginia Wesleyan.

“We’ve always had the aspirations, you know, go play at the next level so you know it’s just like a great accomplishment that we actually can do that,” said Eckley.

Ring decided to stay in southern West Virginia as she signed on to cheer for Concord University.

“It’s really exciting, but it’s also kind of scary like going into something brand new.