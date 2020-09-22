Tips ahead of fall burning season

(WVNS) – As the fall season begins, the dry air brings more rules and regulations when it comes to building fires.

The fall burning season does not officially begin until October 1, 2020, but knowing the rules will keep you safe.

According to the West Virginia Division of Forestry, all fires must be attended to until they are completely out. All fires must have a safety ring or strip around the,. Only things like leaves, brush, and yard clippings are allowed to be burned.

Burning is not allowed during burning season from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any burning taking place during normal hours must be completely extinguished by 7 a.m. Find a complete list of rules at https://wvforestry.com/fire-laws/