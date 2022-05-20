PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Town of Pineville honors local veterans with banners along the walkways in the area.

Among all of the families who honored loved ones with banners, the family of Robert Hagamon took the opportunity to surprise him with his very own banner. Hagamon is a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army and served in the special forces in Vietnam and beyond. His family said it’s the least they could do for him and his years of service.

“It’s a big shock. they told me to be here and I was in Beckley and I had to stop what I was doing and hurry down here because I didn’t know what she was talking about. We had to lie a little bit to get him down here. She does this to me quite often,” said Hagamon.

The banner was placed on the corner of Main and Bank Street near the Wyoming County Courthouse.