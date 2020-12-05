Toys for Tots to continue drive in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — After their Dec. 4, 2020 drive in Fairlea, Toys for Tots in Greenbrier County will give donors another chance to give on the day after.

The organization will be accepting toys and donations outside of Ollie’s, their newest sponsor. J.P. Stevens, who serves as coordinator in Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties for the nonprofit, said they are so appreciative for the generosity already shown during the pandemic.

“Actually our donations are up this year actually… We are doing great,” Stevens said.

Toys for Tots will be outside Ollie’s from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.