Deputies find psychedelics, other drugs during traffic stop in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two men are arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Fayette County. 

Deputies pulled over a vehicle on U.S. 19 in Fayetteville on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. After searching the vehicle, deputies found heroin, psychedelics, and more than 60 grams of methamphetamine.

Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff’s Department

Garry Garvin, 40 of Birch River, Nicholas County, and Douglas Utt, 45, of Little Birch, Braxton County, were arrested on multiple counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Both are in jail, each on a $30,000 bond.

