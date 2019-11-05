Traffic stop lands fugitive behind bars

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Officers with the Bluefield, WV Department arrested two men on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. It began with a traffic stop at 11 a.m. near Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC).

Patrolmen called Sgt. B.W. Copenhaver to the scene with K-9 Unit Thor. The dog indicated there were narcotics in the vehicle and officers began to search. One of the suspects had methamphetamine on him. Police also found a gun.

Adrian King, 42, of Bluefield, WV was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and being a fugitive from Tazewell County, Virginia.

Investigators also arrested Ricky Olivo, 39, of Bluefield, WV. He is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

King and Olivo were taken to the Bluefield City Jail. They are waiting to be arraigned.

