Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Bluefield

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in Bluefield, WV on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

It happened when a Bluefield police officer pulled a car over on John Nash Boulevard just before midnight.

Several drugs including Methamphetamine, strips of Suboxone and Gabentin along with numerous drug paraphernalia items and $637.00 were recovered.

Suspect names are not being released at this time. Patrolman J.D. Hawks and his K-9 partner Gregor assisted on this case, as did Patrolman S.D. Copenhaver.