Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Bluefield

Top Stories Beckley
Posted: / Updated:

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – A traffic stop lead to a drug arrest in Bluefield, WV on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

It happened when a Bluefield police officer pulled a car over on John Nash Boulevard just before midnight.

Several drugs including Methamphetamine, strips of Suboxone and Gabentin along with numerous drug paraphernalia items and $637.00 were recovered.

Suspect names are not being released at this time. Patrolman J.D. Hawks and his K-9 partner Gregor assisted on this case, as did Patrolman S.D. Copenhaver.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Final day in 2020 WV Legislature

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final day in 2020 WV Legislature"

Logan County boy helps grow “Wigs for Kids” Mission

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan County boy helps grow “Wigs for Kids” Mission"

Alternative methods to boost your immune system

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alternative methods to boost your immune system"

Live snow coverage March 6, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Live snow coverage March 6, 2020"

Fayetteville PD welcomes new K9s

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fayetteville PD welcomes new K9s"

Demolition to begin on next stage of Intuit/Alorica partnership

Thumbnail for the video titled "Demolition to begin on next stage of Intuit/Alorica partnership"

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News