Train collides with semi-truck in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A train collided with a semi-truck in McDowell County. It happened Thursday, September 24, 2020 in Northfork.

According to the Northfork Volunteer Fire Department, the driver of the semi-truck attempted to cross over the Blue Demon bridge. The crossing gate lowered before the truck passed through, and while trying to go in reverse, the truck got stuck.

Firefighters told 59News the train could not stop and crashed into the truck. They said no one was hurt, but the back of the truck broke in two during the crash.