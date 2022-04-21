RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — A one-of-a-kind train show is on the way to Greenbrier County in May 2022.

The Red Matheny Train show highlights railroad history in the county and its connections to Ronceverte. Jim “Red” Matheny was a key figure in building the C&O railroad, while he worked at the Ronceverte train station.

The event is set for Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Clifford Armory.

“Local history sometimes is forgotten, so I wanted to emphasize that. Families can bring their kids and it is a pretty good hobby too,” said Joe Haynes, the organizer for the train show

Admission to the event is free. Local vendors, model trains, and concessions are from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.