GHENT, WV (WVNS) — As we look ahead to the holiday season, many people prepare to head over the river and through the woods. But going all that way could take up quite a bit of gas.

Both locally and across the country, prices at the pump continue to drop. According to AAA travelers may be able to go somewhere other than home for the holidays.

“Summer travelers had to deal with some very high prices as we saw for the July fourth travelers and other folks trying to get in that summer travel but now for holiday travel they have a bit of an early Christmas gift this year with some easing of the prices at the pump,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA manager of public and government affairs.

According to AAA, The average gas price in Beckley as of Friday, December 16, 2022, is $3.32 a gallon, down six cents from the week prior.

In the mountain state overall, the average is $3.21 a gallon, down eleven cents from the week prior.