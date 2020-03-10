LATEST: Harper Rd. back open after tree blocks road

March 10, 2020 8:10 p.m. UPDATE: BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — According to Raleigh County Dispatchers, Harper Road is back open. AEP is still reporting 1,140 outages in the area.

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A tree fell across Harper Road in Beckley shutting down the road on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. It happened at around 4:45 p.m.

The tree is located in the area between Harper Heights Road and Lakeview Drive near Lefty’s Barber Shop.

The tree fell across power lines. Bradley-Prosperity Volunteer Firefighters are on the scene. They are waiting for crews from Appalachian Power. Dispatchers said a transformer also was shorted out. As of 5:15 p.m. there were 1850 AEP customers without power in Raleigh County.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area or find an alternate route to their destination.

