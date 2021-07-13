Trinity Motors breaks ground on new location in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A life long dream for one man in Raleigh County came true.

Trinity Motors broke ground on its new location on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. The new dealership is located right down the road from their current one.

Owner E.T Smith is not originally from West Virginia, but for years was dedicated to expanding his business in Raleigh County. Tucked in between Eisenhower Drive and the Convention center, he is excited for all of the potential the location has.

“Anytime you are locally owned and operated, this is our market, this is where we take our business from, and we are able to put back in to the community rather than being takers,” Smith said.

Smith plans to hold a grand opening of the dealership in one year.